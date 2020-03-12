Lagarde speech: First strategy review meeting postponed by six months

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its interest rates unchanged while announcing additional asset purchases of €120 billion until the end of the year alongside new TLTROs, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"Unanimous decision on the package."

"Will make use of all flexibilities embedded in the framework of APP."

"At the end of APP, we will converge to capital key."

"Strategy review clearly deferred. First review meeting postponed by six months."