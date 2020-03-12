Lagarde speech: First strategy review meeting postponed by six months

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its interest rates unchanged while announcing additional asset purchases of €120 billion until the end of the year alongside new TLTROs, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press.
Key quotes
"Unanimous decision on the package."
"Will make use of all flexibilities embedded in the framework of APP."
"At the end of APP, we will converge to capital key."
"Strategy review clearly deferred. First review meeting postponed by six months."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Live: ECB left rates unchanged introduces QE, EUR/USD tumbing with Lagarde
The ECB has just announced its latest decision on monetary policy. Rates unchanged, but will let banks run lower capital ratios due to the coronavirus outbreak, announces additional QE. EUR/USD now nears 1.1100.
GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2650
GBP/USD continues to reach fresh year lows as the greenback keeps strengthening in a risk-averse environment. UK PM Johnson announced an emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Fear rules.
Bitcoin crashes below $6,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months
Bitcoin has crashed below $6,000 and trades just below $5,800 at the time of writing, a fall of roughly 20% on the day.
Gold dives to near 2-week lows, below $1600 mark
Gold extended its steep intraday decline and tumbled to near two-week lows, below the $1600 round-figure mark in the last hour.
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.