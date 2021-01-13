Lagarde speech: ECB will be “extremely attentive” to fx impact on prices

The European Central Bank (ECB) will be extremely attentive" to the fx impact on prices, President Christine Lagarde said in a scheduled speech at the Reuters Online event.

“We monitor very carefully, the fx movements, don't target it,” she added.

Further comments

Want to arrive at degree to clarity, predictability with definition of inflation target. Need to better account for housing cost in inflation. Large group in Governing Council keen to have entire strategy review agreed on in a single package.

Ahead of Lagarde’s speech, the Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said: “We are closely following the negative effects of the euro exchange rate.”

EUR/USD remains below 1.2200

EUR/USD meanders near-daily lows of 1.2182, as markets digest Lagarde’s comments.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2189, down 0.15% on the day.