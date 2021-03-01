Lagarde speech: ECB to help ensure firms can access finance they need to weather this storm

The European Central Bank will help ensure that firms and families can access the finance they need to weather this storm, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, said on Monday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"ECB will ensure that they can do so in the confidence that financing conditions will not tighten prematurely."

"We still cannot see exactly how long that tunnel is."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a meaningful impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.15% on the day at 1.2055.