Lagarde speech: ECB sees 2021 GDP growth at 4.0% vs. 3.9% seen in December

Christine Lagarde, President of the Europen Central Bank (ECB), is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference following the ECB's decision to leave the policy settings unchanged.

Key takeaways

"ECB sees 2021 GDP growth at 4.0% vs 3.9% seen in December."

"ECB sees 2023 GDP growth at 2.1% vs 2.1% seen in December."

"ECB sees 2022 GDP growth at 4.1% vs 4.2% seen in December."

"Mutations are the source of downside risk."

"Based on oil futures, inflation is expected to increase in the coming months."

"Once the impact of pandemic fades, gradual upward pressure on inflation is expected.

