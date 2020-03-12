Lagarde speech: ECB sees 2020 GDP growth at 0.8% vs. 1.1% seen in December

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its interest rates unchanged while announcing additional asset purchases of €120 billion until the end of the year alongside new TLTROs, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.

Key quotes

"ECB sees 2020 GDP growth at 0.8% vs 1.1% seen in December."

"ECB sees 2021 GDP growth at 1.3% vs 1.4% seen in December."

"ECB sees 2022 GDP growth at 1.4% vs 1.4% seen in December."

"ECB sees 2020 inflation at 1.1% vs 1.1% seen in December."

"ECB sees 2021 inflation at 1.4% vs 1.4% seen in December."

"ECB sees 2022 inflation at 1.6% vs 1.6% seen in December."