Lagarde speech: ECB sees 2020 GDP at -8.0% vs. -8.7% seen in June

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its key rates and the €1,350 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) unchanged, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.
Key takeaways
"ECB sees 2020 GDP at -8.0% (vs -8.7% seen in June)."
"ECB sees 2021 GDP growth at 5% (vs 5.2% seen in June)."
"ECB sees 2022 GDP growth at 3.2% (vs 3.3% seen in June)."
"ECB sees 2020 inflation at 0.3% (vs 0.3% seen in June)."
"ECB sees 2021 inflation at 1% (vs 0.8% seen in June)."
"ECB sees 2022 inflation at 1.3% (vs 1.3% seen in June)."
About ECB President Lagarde
The European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde, born in 1956 in France, has formerly served as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and minister of finance in France. She began her eight-year term at the helm of the ECB in November 2019. As part of her job in the Governing Council, Lagarde holds press conferences in detailing how the ECB observes the current and future state of the European economy. Her comments may positively or negatively the euro's trend in the short-term. Usually, a hawkish outlook boosts the euro (bullish), while a dovish one weighs on the common currency (bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD unstoppable slide extends below 1.2800
Mounting tensions between the EU and the UK over the last intentions to violate the Withdrawal Agreement are smashing the Pound. The EU laid down an ultimatum to the UK to amend the controversial draft bill or face sanctions by the end of the month.
EUR/USD slips off 1.19 following EU-UK row, despite lax ECB approach
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highs achieved after the ECB said it is not targeting the exchange rate. The euro is being dragged down by the intensifying Brexit crisis.
Gold: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet
As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood.
2017 flashback on ETH/BTC
Technical analysis reveals similar patterns to the ones seen in months leading up to the 2017 boom. BTC can struggle against ETH before imposing its kingdom domination. XRP/USD could move in the current price range for a few more days.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.