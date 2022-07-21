Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is delivering her remarks on the policy outlook and responding to questions following the bank's decision to hike key rates by 50 basis points.
Key quotes
"Activating TPI will be at the discretion of the Governing Council."
"Initial signs of inflation expectations above target warrant monitoring."
"Risks to inflation tilted to upside."
"If TPI is activated, it will avoid an interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance."
"We will address issue of excess liquidity."
"ECB is capable of going big on TPI."
About ECB's press conference
Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
