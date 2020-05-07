Lagarde speech: ECB accountable to European parliament, driven by mandate

When asked about Germany's Constitutional Court ruling on the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, "we are undeterred," Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, said on Thursday. "The ECB is accountable to the European parliament and driven by its mandate."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair recovered modestly from its daily lows after these comments and was last seen down 0.12% on the day at 1.0782.

About ECB President Lagarde

