Lagarde speech: Didn't discuss including junk-rated bonds in APP

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its interest rates unchanged, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press.

Key takeaways

"Q2 forecasts in negative scenario point to minus 15% quarter on quarter."

"Will make full use of flexibility embedded in PEPP and other policy tools."

"Didn't discuss including junk-rated bonds in APP."

"OMT intended for particular countries, circumstances."

"No longer facing situation when OMT was created. Best tool we have is the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP)."

About ECB President Lagarde

