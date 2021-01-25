“Climate change could potentially cause a durable divergence between headline and core measures of inflation and influence the inflation expectations of households and businesses,” the European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde said while speaking at the ILF online conference on "Green Banking and Green Central Banking: What are the right concepts?"

She said that the central bank is now launching a new climate change centre “to bring together more efficiently the different expertise and strands of work on climate across the bank.”

Her key note speech mainly gyrated on green banking and therefore, there was no mention of the monetary policy.

Markets look forward to her second appearance for the day, where she will be participating in a panel discussion at 1615 GMT, speaking about 'Restoring economic growth' at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Market reaction

EUR/USD remains unfazed around 1.2170 on the above comments. The spot trades modestly flat ahead of the German IFO Survey.