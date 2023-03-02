Lagarde speech: Case for a 50 bps rate hike this month is still on the table as inflation is still too high

Share:

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, in an interview with Spanish TV on Thursday, is touching upon topics such as the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and rising prices and interest rates hikes.

Key quotes

“The case for a 50 bps rate hike this month is still on the table as inflation is still too high.”

“We have to use all tools at our disposal to bring inflation down.”

“The future rate path will be data-dependent.”

“We will do what is needed to bring inflation down to our 2% target.”

“It would be a mistake to compare price situation in Europe with the US.”

“We still have to pursue higher interest rates, we don't know the peak yet.”

“We will have to stay at higher levels for a period of time.”

“It does not lie in the hands of the ECB to decide on mortgage conditions.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD is a little impressed by the comments from ECB President Lagarde, trading 0.33% lower on the day at 1.0628, as of writing.