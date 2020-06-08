Lagarde speech: Capital-markets union would bolster role of euro

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), reiterated on Monday that they are confident that a "good solution" will be found with regards to the German court ruling on the ECB's bond-buying programme. Lagarde further noted that the ECB will provide any help needed to resolve that issue.

"A capital-markets union would bolster the role of the euro," Lagarde added while testifying before the ECON committee of the European Parliament.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen posting modest daily gains at 1.1296.