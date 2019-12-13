Labour’s McDonnell: Many members will be heartbroken by results

Following comments are crossing the wires from Labour Party’s finance spokesman John McDonnell, as expresses his grief on the likely defeat in the UK election.

Many members will be heartbroken by results.

This was the result of a decision many people took on the issue of Brexit.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn retains the seat in Islington North. He gets 34,603 votes, ahead of the Lib Dem in second place on 8,415 - a majority of 26,188.

On the other hand, Tories see more gains, with Barrow and Furness seat, Delyn seat, Gedling and High Peak seats under the belt.