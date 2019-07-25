Labour Spokesperson: Corbyn won’t back no confidence motion in govt - ITV

ITV News reports the latest comments from a spokesperson for the UK’s opposition Labour Party, as saying that the Party leader Corbyn will not back the new government’s no-confidence motion.

Key Quotes:

“As Jo Swinson well knows, a no-confidence vote now will only strengthen Boris Johnson's hand and further his march towards no deal. This is childish and irresponsible game playing by the Lib Dems.”

Despite a new UK Prime Minister, the political drama continues on Thursday, keeping the GBP/USD pair largely unmotivated near 1.2475 region.