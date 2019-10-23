Labour MP Burgon: Party will back a general election if EU agrees to extension

Labour MP Richard Burgon was out with some comments in the last hour and said that party will back a general election if EU agrees to an extension of the Brexit deadline beyond October 31st.

Labour's position is that as soon as no deal is off the table, we want a general election... Holding a referendum first - as pushed by Watson, Thornberry and Starmer - is "fantasy politics".

The comments did little to influence the British Pound, albeit renewed uncertainty kept the bulls on the defensive. The GBP/USD pair held on to its mildly softer tone and remained well below the 1.2900 round-figure mark.