Labour is set to order its MPs to vote against Brexit repeal bill next week - Independent

Labour is set to order its MPs to vote against Brexit repeal bill next week - IndependentBy Eren Sengezer
In a recently published article, the Independent claimed that the following a meeting of the party's senior members, Labour is to order its MPs to vote against the Government’s Brexit repeal bill next week.
Key quotes (via the Independent):
- Labour fully respects the democratic decision to leave the European Union
- But as Democrats we cannot vote for a bill that unamended would let government ministers grab powers from parliament to slash people’s rights at work and reduce protection for consumers and the environment
- Nobody voted in last year’s referendum to give this Conservative government sweeping powers to change laws by the back door
