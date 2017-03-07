Kuwait OilMin: OPEC compliance with production cuts in Feb was 140% - RTRS

By Haresh Menghani

Kuwait's Minister of Oil Essam Abdul-Mohsen Al-Marzouq was on wires, via Reuters, noting that OPEC members’ compliance with production cuts in Feb was at 140%, while non- OPEC compliance was between 50-60%.

Meanwhile, WTI crude oil extended the bearish slide and is now place at session lows near $52.60 region, with a cut of nearly 1%. 
 

    1. R3 52.95
    2. R2 52.91
    3. R1 52.88
  2. PP 52.84
    1. S1 52.81
    2. S2 52.77
    3. S3 52.74

 