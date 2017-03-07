Kuwait OilMin: OPEC compliance with production cuts in Feb was 140% - RTRS

Kuwait OilMin: OPEC compliance with production cuts in Feb was 140% - RTRSBy Haresh Menghani
Kuwait's Minister of Oil Essam Abdul-Mohsen Al-Marzouq was on wires, via Reuters, noting that OPEC members’ compliance with production cuts in Feb was at 140%, while non- OPEC compliance was between 50-60%.
Meanwhile, WTI crude oil extended the bearish slide and is now place at session lows near $52.60 region, with a cut of nearly 1%.
-
- R3 52.95
- R2 52.91
- R1 52.88
- PP 52.84
-
- S1 52.81
- S2 52.77
- S3 52.74