Kuwait Oil Min: U.S. oil stocks falling more than expected due to OPEC cuts - CNBC

Kuwait Oil Min: U.S. oil stocks falling more than expected due to OPEC cuts - CNBCBy Eren Sengezer
"U.S. crude inventories are falling more than expected in a sign of the success of OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts," Kuwait's oil minister Essam al-Marzouq told CNBC Arabia on Monday, as reported by Reuters.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- We are now seeing the impact of those cuts (in the first half of the year) as U.S. oil inventories fall by more than expected
- Week after week we are seeing a much bigger-than-expected fall in inventories
