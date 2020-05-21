Kuwait and Saudi to halt output from joint Al-Khafji oilfield for June – Reuters

Citing a Kuwait oil official early Thursday, Reuters reported that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will halt production from their joint Al-Khafji oilfield as of June 1 for a month.
Key quotes
“Production cuts comes after OPEC+ meeting in April to cut oil production to rebalance global oil markets.”
“Production will automatically resume as of July 1st.”
Market reaction
Both crude benchmarks trade with over 2% gains so far this Thursday, with WTI jumping back above the 34 mark – two-month highs.
