Kuroda’s speech: BOJ has become more keen to ease than before as risks to economy is heightening

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is back on the wires now, via Reuters, reiterating that the BOJ is ready to act to reach its price target.
Key Quotes:
Regional banks must make efforts to boost profitability such as through cost cuts.
Regional banks in Japan have sufficient buffers, capital but seeing profits from core operations fall due to low rates, dwindling population.
Recent slowdown in Japan's consumer inflation likely temporary, expect prices to gradually accelerate.
BOJ can avoid super-long yields from falling too much by adjusting market operations appropriately.
BOJ has become more keen to ease than before as risks to economy is heightening.
If BOJ were to ease, it ought to further push down short, medium-term yields.
BOJ can avoid super long yields from declining too much by adjusting market operations appropriately.
Meanwhile, USD/JPY remains unfazed just ahead of the 107.50 barrier amid mixed market sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 on German IFO
EUR/USD fails to benefit from upbeat German IFO Business Climate survey, as it keeps its range just below the 1.10 handle. The sentiment around the Euro remains undermined by German recession fears, as the focus now shifts to the US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2450 ahead of UK Supreme Court ruling
GBP/USD trades modestly flat below 1.2450 amid Brexit pessimism The EU-UK leaders conveyed “no breakthrough” at UNGA. UK Supreme Court to decide whether the UK PM acted unlawfully on the Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project
Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook.