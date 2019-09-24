Kuroda’s speech: As with other central banks, BOJ ready to take policy action as insurance against risks

Further headlines are crossing the wires from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Chief Kuroda, citing:

Expect overseas growth to pick up sometime between latter half of this year through next year.

Must be vigilant to chance pickup in overseas growth could be delayed.

Must be more vigilant to risk impact of overseas slowdown reaches Japan’s inflation.

As with other central banks, BOJ ready to take policy action as insurance against risks.

Desirable for fx to move stably.

Will continue to closely monitor impact fx moves could have on Japan’s economy, prices.

BOJ’s loan scheme aimed at funnelling funds to industries with growth potential has played important role in reviving growth.