The Kremlin came out with a statement on Sunday, praising OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) for successfully countering America’s opposition to cutting oil production.
Key quotes
“The US is trying to manipulate with its oil reserves. Such a game won't yield any good outcome.”
“The US has begun to lose its cool as a result of OPEC+ decision to reduce oil production.”
“Working within OPEC+ framework levels out the mess US is creating in the global energy market.”
On the other side, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the OPEC+ oil production cut was “unhelpful and unwise” for the global economy, particularly emerging markets already struggling with high energy prices, per the Financial Times (FT).
She added that “we’re very worried about developing countries and the problems they face.” Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles.
“I think we’re going to exchange views on whether our countries are addressing these problems, and try to consider whether our collective reaction adds up to something that is sensible, and the best we can do, in that difficult environment,” Yellen added.
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 0.9750 as US dollar recovers
EUR/USD resumes downside below 0.9750, in the face of risk-aversion and broad US dollar rebound in early European hours. Investors remain cautious amid fresh Russia-Ukraine tensions, China's growth worries and ahead of key US events.
GBP/USD prepares for a drop below 1.1050 as risk-off mood intensifies
GBP/USD is eyeing more weakness below 1.1050 as the US dollar rebounds on an intense risk-off impulse. Firmer US NFP data has strengthened the case of a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed. Thinner liquidity to extend due to the US holiday.
Gold bears approach $1,680 support amid hawkish Fed bets
Gold price remains on the back foot around a one-week low, down for the fourth consecutive day to around $1,690 during early Monday morning in Europe. The bullion probes the two-week rebound from the yearly low amid a sluggish day due to the off in the US, Japan and Canada.
Ethereum eyes $1,500 but waits for BTC’s signal
Ethereum price continues to stay between the $1,423 and $1,282 ranges, hinting at a lack of volatility. Investors should expect a volatile move, potentially up to $1,423, as a new week begins. A four-hour candlestick close below $1,282 will invalidate the bullish thesis for ETH.
Week Ahead: The calm before another US inflation storm
An electrifying week is coming up, featuring another crucial US inflation report and minutes of the latest Fed meeting. Both will be key pieces of the puzzle for the dollar and risk assets, as traders grapple with whether the Fed will pause its tightening cycle anytime soon.