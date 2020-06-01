Kremlin: OPEC+ talks are ongoing, no need to get ahead of ourselves

In a statement on Monday, a Kremlin spokesman said that the “OPEC+ talks are ongoing” and that there is “no need to get ahead of ourselves.”

Additional quotes

"Russian President Vladimir Putin no plans yet to meet with Russian oil companies."

"He is in constant contact with Energy Minister Alexander Novak."

Related articles

Russia close to hitting OPEC+ oil output target in May – Reuters

WTI consolidates around $35.50 amid OPEC+ output cuts extension hopes

OPEC, Russia moving closer to a compromise on oil output cuts extension – Reuters