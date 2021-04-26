Kremlin on Putin-Biden meeting: Dates and place yet to be chosen

Amid growing tensions between Russia and the US, Kremlin said in a statement on Monday, dates and place are yet to be chosen when asked about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden.

Additional quotes

“Meeting was proposed over summer.”

“Many factors need to be analyzed before the meeting can be finalized.”

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the US is set to slap sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday for alleged election interference and malicious cyber activity.

In response to it, Russia said that it will respond in kind to any 'illegal' US sanctions and defend its own interests.

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on April 16 that they will expel the US diplomats proportionally to America’s decision to expel Russian diplomats.

Market implications

A potential Putin-Biden meeting failed to offer any support to the market, as the S&P 500 futures trade a tad lower on the day while the European indices trade with caution.

The US dollar index has stalled its decline, now consolidating around 90.80, awaiting the US data for further impetus.