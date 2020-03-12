Kremlin: No plans for contact with Saudis, OPEC on oil so far, WTI turns south again

Kremlin is out with the latest statement, citing that they have no plans for contact with Saudi Arabia and OPEC on oil so far, per Reuters.
Russia has not had contact with US President Trump on oil price, Kremlin added.
WTI bears take back charge
WTI, the US oil, stalled its recovery attempt from a low of 30.69, where it crashed nearly 7%, and turned south once again in the European trading.
The renewed weakness in the black gold can be mainly attributed to the fresh risk-off wave that has gripped the European equity markets, as the EU traders react negatively to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) decision to declare coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
Further, US President Trump’s travel ban from Europe also dampened the investors’ sentiment and killed their appetite for higher-yielding assets such as oil.
Meanwhile, the above comments from Kremlin also add to the bearish pressure around oil, as UAE announces to raise oil production, following Saudi’s footsteps.
At the time of writing, WTI is down 4.5%, trading at $31.40.
WTI technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|31.45
|Today Daily Change
|-1.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.08
|Today daily open
|33.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|47.03
|Daily SMA50
|52.25
|Daily SMA100
|55.14
|Daily SMA200
|55.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|36.64
|Previous Daily Low
|32.89
|Previous Weekly High
|48.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.22
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|34.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|35.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|32.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|30.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|35.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|39.51
