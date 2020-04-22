Kremlin: Need to analyze situation on oil market after new OPEC+ deal comes into effect

Kremlin said in a statement released on Wednesday, it needs to analyse the situation on the oil market after the new OPEC+ deal comes into effect.

Last week, Kremlin said that it was still expecting the OPEC+ output cut deal to have an impact on prices and reiterated that it was closely monitoring the crude oil market.

Meanwhile, amid the oil-price crash, Energy Intelligence's Research & Advisory service said that it “estimates that the world still has 500 million to 600 million barrels of free storage space, but not all of it is readily accessible and storage capacity could effectively be filled by June.”