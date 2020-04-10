Kremlin expects Mexico to join the OPEC+ deal - Reuters

Following a welcome note from Vladimir Putin to the G20 meeting, the Kremlin now hopes Mexico would join the output cut deal.

Further comments from the Kremlin:

- The OPEC+ deal is expected have positive impact on global markets once Mexico joins the output cuts, adding that everyone benefits from a deal.

- Despite the US has restrictions on joining cartels, a joint oil output cut looks unavoidable.

- Oil producers agree that cooperation is needed in order to stabilize the oil market.