KOSS Stock Price: KOSS Corporation jumps as meme stocks rebound

KOSS shares rally 57% on Thursday as meme trading returns.

KOSS had rallied to $127 in the January retail frenzy.

KOSS Corporation makes headphones and is a meme stock favourite.

KOSS and other meme stocks were back on point on Thursday as retail traders returned to the market. Given the moves and volume, one does wonder if there is some other factor at play. Recent reports that bots posting had infiltrated social media stock market sites may also be in play. The moves and volume are extremely large to just be put down to retail trading alone. Analysis by PiiQ Media in February suggested that economic foreign influences were active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube in relation to the Gamestop frenzy. Reddit downplayed the influence of bots in its activity.

Either way, the meme stocks powered ahead on Thursday with some huge gains. Gamestop closed up 52%, AMC up 21% and KOSS closed at $25.80 up 57%.

KOSS is a headphone maker, based in Wisconsin since 1958.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

KOSS stock quote

KOSS went public in 1980 and has, for the most part in recent times, been a penny stock (trading below $5 per share). KOSS was trading just over $3 as recently as January 2021. However, that was before /wallstreetbets got a hold of it. The idea was very clever. Identify stocks with high short interest. Buy shares in these companies, driving the price higher and forcing shorts to cover. This strategy created a short squeeze of epic proportions. KOSS duly obliged and rallied up to $127.45 by January 28. Crazy stuff!

The story is now familiar but various brokerages placed restrictions on a host of retail, meme stocks, which brought most crashing back down. Most, myself included, thought this was the end of the road for the huge swings and for a lot of meme stocks this was true. However, a surge in interest around Gamestop replacing board members, asking Ryan Cohen to lead GME's digital strategy and the US government stimulus checks have led to a meme stock comeback.

KOSS is well suited to squeeze as it has a very small free float of shares, 947K out of 7.6M outstanding shares. Yesterday, 19M shares were traded!

KOSS, though, is not a long-term investment at these levels. By all means, day or swing trade strategies make sense but traders should manage the risk. KOSS will not provide a sustainable long-term investment as the company is just way too overvalued by any metric.

KOSS has a P/E of nearly 300 and is in the top 10% of P/E's globally. High P/E's are for super high-growth companies, think Amazon, Facebook or Netflix a few years ago. KOSS is not in that league. The average P/E of KOSS peers, i.e. Turtle Beach Corp or BPL is in the 10-20 range. KOSS revenues have declined every year for the last five in a row, from $26M in 2016, down to $24M in 2017, $23.5M in 2018, $22M in 2019 and $18M in 2020.

Even from a technical perspective, each spike higher fails at a lower high than the previous spike.

These moves should be traded as a day trade or swing position but keeping it tight, managing risk carefully. Long KOSS does not look long-term strategy.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.