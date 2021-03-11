KOSS Corporation Stock Price: Meme stock back on as the games begin

KOSS stock, one of the meme retail names for 2021.

KOSS shares rise a modest 70% on Wednesday!!

KOSS shares part of the retail frenzy in January.

KOSS shares were at it again on Wednesday as the retail frenzy returned to US equities. So-called meme, retail stocks were back in vogue as Gamestop kicked things off again with huge gains and volatility. KOSS had been one of the early 2021 retail favourites as the original criteria of a short squeeze saw retail traders turn their attention to KOSS. KOSS shares had a short interest of nearly 40% in January, as the short squeeze theme swept across social media.

KOSS shares closed at $30.28 on Wednesday, up 69%. Currently in Thursday's pre-market, KOSS share price is $26.92, a loss of 11%.

KOSS is a headphone manufacturer based in Wisconsin since 1958.

KOSS Stock News

KOSS went out of the limelight for a while there but now it is blaring full blast and no noise-canceling headphones can silence that type of move! KOSS shares surged 69% on Wednesday. Incredibly after such a large gain, KOSS shares are still a huge distance from their 2021 peak. On January 28 KOSS shares hit $127.45 having exploded from $3.65 on January 25! This was as you might have guessed peak Gamestop time!

By now the story is well known but brokerage restrictions, increased investor awareness, the glare of regulators, and a turn in markets saw most meme stocks come crashing back to earth, as attention shifted to other plays and stocks. The short interest in a number of meme stocks also dropped, meaning the entire reason for the squeeze in the first place had finished. KOSS showed a short interest of 38% on January 28 but this had dropped to 14% by February 12, data from marketbeat.

Added to this, gamma squeezes can turn sharply once the KOSS share price reversed. Gamma is related to option trading and options were a significant feature of the retail-driven short squeeze. Not to get too technical but gamma measures the price movement of an option in relation to the price movement of the underlying share. Market makers in options do not want positions on the underlying share, they want to be fully hedged against adverse share price moves. When you buy a bullish option from a market maker, the market maker will buy the underlying share to hedge the risk. The more options bought, the more underlying shares bought. However, if the share price begins moving lower the market maker will then have bought too much and begins selling the underlying shares. The more the underlying shares fall the more shares the options market maker has to sell to stay hedged.

This was an inherent feature of the sharp rise and fall of many meme stocks, along with other factors as mentioned.

KOSS Stock Forecast

Prior to the fizz of 2021 KOSS shares had peaked at $30.90 in January 2006! For most of the last 5 years, they traded below $5. Despite the fact that they traded up to nearly $130, the current price still looks too high historically. But as the saying goes markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent and the trend is your friend. So if you do want to jump on the train just please mind your risk and only gamble what you can afford to lose.

