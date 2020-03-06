King County Official: 15 people from watch to nursing home sent to hospital

An official from King County, Washington, said on Friday that 15 people from watch to nursing home sent to the hospital.

Further comments

30 federal staff headed to nursing home. Will soon have tested all nursing home residents. Conditions improving at nursing home.

Market reaction

Markets are seeing several bouts of recovery attempts in the US equities and Treasury yields but the bounce is unable to sustain amid incoming bearish coronavirus headlines.

Meanwhile, US President Trump tried to calm down the nerves but in vain, as the carnage persists although the bears appear to have taken a breather.

USD/JPY attempts a bounce above 105.50 while US 10-year Treasury yields regain 0.750 level, still down 18% on the day.