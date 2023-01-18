- Discover Financial Services beat Q4 earnings on top and bottom lines.
- Both Alcoa and Kinder Morgan offered up mixed results.
- Producer Price Index fell -0.5% in December.
- US retail sales in December dropped -1.1% MoM.
Kinder Morgan (KMI), Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Alcoa (AA) released a mixed bag of earnings results after the close of Wednesday's session. That was par for the course on hump day.
US markets sold off on Wednesday afternoon after lower than expected retail sales made traders pessimistic. It now seems that the Federal Reserve may indeed be dooming the US economy to a recession in many investors' minds. This has been a common complaint of late from well-known personalities like Elong Musk and Jeremy Siegel.
The NASDAQ closed down 1.2% on Wednesday, while the Dow lost more than 1.8%. This is despite moving up at a healthy pace following the release of the Producer Price Index for December before the market opened. It showed prices falling -0.5% MoM, much faster than expectations for -0.1%.
December retail sales figures came in late in the day showing that consumption dropped -1.1% MoM. Wall Street expected that retail sales would drop by -0.8% instead.
Kinder Morgan stock earnings
Kinder Morgan reported Q4 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31. This was a penny ahead of Wall Street's average estimate, but revenue of $4.58 billion missed consensus by $280 million. KMI stock rose slightly due to the board of directors raising the buyback program by $1 billion and the dividend by 2%. The 2023 outlook given by management was also in line with expectations.
Discover Financial Services stock earnings
Discover was the best of the bunch. The payments company reported Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.77, which beat Wall Street's consensus estimate by 15 cents. Revenue of $3.73 billion beat estimates by $50 million and rose 27% YoY. Credit card loans, student loans and personal loans all rose YoY, but total net charge-offs reached 2.13%, up 76 basis points YoY. DFS stock dropped 6.5% to $95.70 afterhours.
Alcoa stock earnings
Alcoa faced a major downturn in the commodity market in the fourth quarter. Revenue of $2.66 billion was down 20% YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by $40 million. Adjusted EPS of -$0.70 was in line with analyst expectations. AA stock dropped 3.7% afterhours to $51.45 as management forecast 2023 alumina shipments at 12.8 million tonnes, down about half a million from 2022. The San Ciprian refinery in Spain is once again the problem, but managment said a power purchase agreement would help with restarting the smelter there.
