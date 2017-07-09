Key UK data next week: Labour market's important indicators - Nomura

Key UK data next week: Labour market's important indicators - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura noted next week's UK Labour market (Weds) and explained that two indicators, in particular, will be under the spotlight in this report.
Key Quotes:
"First and foremost will be average earnings."
"The market focus is on headline annual growth, including and excluding bonuses, averaged over three months."
"If we were to assume earnings grow by 0.2% m-o-m then the ex-bonus 3m annual rate should remain unchanged at 2.1%, while the equivalent inc-bonus number should rise from 2.1% to 2.4% (thanks to a particularly weak April annual rate dropping out of the three-month comparison)."
"Our preference is to focus on private sector regular pay, which has grown by 1.3% over the past four months alone (4% annualised)."
"The second focus is the unemployment rate, which at 4.4% is already below the BoE’s NAIRU estimate."
"We forecast unemployment to remain at 4.4% but see a chance of a further fall to 4.3%."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.