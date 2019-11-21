Key risks for US if Pres. Trump signs Hong Kong bill into law – Global Times

In its latest tweet, the Chinese news outlet Global Times, highlighted the looming risks for the US should President Trump signs the Hong Kong bill into law.

The tweet read: “Here is what's at risk for the US if @realDonaldTrump signs the HongKong bill making it a law, as HK govt spox pointed out: $33 billion in trade surplus & cooperation from the HK govt in US law enforcement efforts, including its powerful export ban mechanism.”