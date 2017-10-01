Key questions for 2017 - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that investors are, understandably, wary and whilst the reflation story has been wholeheartedly embraced, getting the next step right is important.

Key Quotes:

"Some early 2017 questions are: will US interest rate expectations correct back if harsh weather bites for the next few months, slowing Q1 growth?

Will China concerns over the exchange rate impact on Fed thinking?

What will Donald Trump be able to deliver?

Will the lift in global commodity prices run further and add some extra steam to the rising inflation trade?

The market is currently pausing for breath and assessing these and other key questions, which is reflected in the subdued price action so far."