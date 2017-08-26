Key past data events for US and Germany - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted that US headline durable goods fell 6.8% m/m in July, which was in line with expectations and reflected volatility in monthly aircraft orders.

Key Quotes:

"More importantly, core shipments rose 1.0% m/m versus an upwardly revised 0.6% m/m in June. The average monthly gain in core shipments has been 0.6% over the past six months indicating that business fixed investment is continuing to pick up.

Elsewhere, the August German IFO was stable at 115.9 vs 116.0 in July, which is effectively an all-time high. Expectations inched higher to 107.9 (107.3) and the current assessment was a tad lower at 124.6 (125.4)."