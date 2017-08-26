Key past data events for US and Germany - ANZ

Key past data events for US and Germany - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted that US headline durable goods fell 6.8% m/m in July, which was in line with expectations and reflected volatility in monthly aircraft orders.
Key Quotes:
"More importantly, core shipments rose 1.0% m/m versus an upwardly revised 0.6% m/m in June. The average monthly gain in core shipments has been 0.6% over the past six months indicating that business fixed investment is continuing to pick up.
Elsewhere, the August German IFO was stable at 115.9 vs 116.0 in July, which is effectively an all-time high. Expectations inched higher to 107.9 (107.3) and the current assessment was a tad lower at 124.6 (125.4)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.