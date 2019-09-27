Key market gauge of long-term Euro zone inflation expectations falls to near record lows

Reuters is out with the latest headlines, highlighting that the key market gauge of long-term Eurozone inflation expectations falls to lowest since early July at 1.188%, nearing all-time lows

According to Eurostat’s final reading of the Eurozone CPI report, the consumer prices came in at +1.0% on a yearly basis, missing the flash estimate of +1.0%. While the core figures rose 0.9% versus 0.9% previous.

Falling inflation expectations continue to be a big concern for the European Central Bank (ECB) amid dwindling economic prospects. Meanwhile, EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0925 region, having refreshed over two-year lows at 1.0905 earlier today.