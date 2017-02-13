Key events: watch Trump's tax plan and Yellen's congressional testimonies - UOB

Analysts at UOB noted the key events taking part this week and pointed out Trump and Yellen specifically.

Key Quotes:

"The US focus for this week will be on FOMC Chair Janet Yellen’s congressional testimonies, first to the Senate Banking Panel and then to the House Financial Services Committee.

While the markets may want to gain insights on Fed’s next rate hike timing, Yellen may actually be spending a lot of the time defending the Fed’s role and banking regulation (as some Republican lawmakers seek the repeal of DoddFrank Act)."

"US President Trump will remain a key news fixture and market will watch if he gives any further details on his “phenomenal” tax plan in the coming week."