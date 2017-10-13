Key events on the cards: China's Sep CPI to fall? - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac noted the key events ahead for Monday.

Key Quotes:

"China: Sep CPI annual inflation is expected to fall to 1.6%yr from a 7 month high of 1.8%yr In Aug. Consistent with global themes, China’s consumer goods prices are tracking at 1.0%yr, which is slower than services inflation of 3.1%yr.

Euro Area: Aug trade balance is expected to post another monthly surplus of €23.3bn, with exports and imports up over 2017 on higher global trade."