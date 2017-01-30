Key events ahead - Rabobank

Analysts from Rabobank selected the main key events for the next four days, that include the decisions of three major central banks: Bank of Japan, Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

Key Quotes:

“Tomorrow we get Japanese unemployment and industrial production ahead of the BoJ policy decision (no changes expected), and Aussie NAB business confidence and private-sector credit growth; in Europe, German retail sales, and Eurozone Q4 GDP and January CPI; and in North America it’s Canadian GDP for November, the US Chicago PMI, and consumer confidence.”

“Wednesday has Kiwi Q4 unemployment, China’s manufacturing and services PMIs, India’s PMI, the Canadian Markit and US ISM manufacturing surveys, and ADP employment. We also have the Fed’s rate decision, where politics will loom as large as economics, on which note please see our FOMC preview from Philip Marey.”

“Thursday has Aussie trade data and building approvals, a BoE rate decision, US unit labour costs, and the ECB’s Chief Economist, Peter Print Praet speaking.”

“Friday has the BoJ’s last set of minutes, Japan’s services PMI, China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI, India’s services PMI, European services PMIs, and – as if it isn’t going to be a crazy enough week already, probably – US payrolls, ahead of the ISM services PMI, and factory order.”



