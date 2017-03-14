Key events ahead: Dutch elections and FOMC - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered the key events for the next 24hrs.

Key Quotes:

"Euro Area: The Dutch election takes place with results made clear around Thursday 5-6 am Netherlands time. Opinion polls show a divided electorate meaning the government is likely to be made up of a coalition of around five parties rather than the current coalition of the two major parties.

US: The March FOMC meeting is expected to deliver a 25bps hike following unequivocal guidance from Yellen and Dudley. Belief that the downside risks of 2015 (global uncertainties and weak inflation) and early 2016 (wavering US jobs growth) were in the rear-vision mirror. Risks hereafter were construed as being to the upside - confidence and fiscal policy could beget stronger growth. A follow-up move is anticipated to occur in September.

The Committee is likely to remain more hawkish, with three hikes in 2017 versus our two. Feb CPI is expected to rise around 0.1% as a pullback in energy prices is set to offset continued at-target growth in core inflation of 0.2%. Annual headline and core inflation will remain above 2.0%yr. Feb retail sales are expected to be flat, with autos again subtracting from growth. However, core sales are also expected to be soft, likely only seeing a circa 0.2% rise after Jan sales ex autos & gas rose a robust 0.7%."