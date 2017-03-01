Key economic releases in the week ahead - Rabobank

Michael Every, Head of FMR at Rabobank, lists down the key economic releases for the week ahead.

Key Quotes

“Today has seen the Caixin China manufacturing PMI – the unofficial measure, of course – rise from 50.9 to 51.9. That reinforces the message that growth is holding up for now, but doesn’t change the fact that this upturn is basically ‘all-government, all-the time’: there is no such thing as a free lunch in that regard, of course. Next up we have German unemployment; the UK manufacturing PMI; German December CPI; the Canadian PMI; the US Markit PMI and then the official US ISM survey, followed by construction spending.”

“Tomorrow we have Japanese and Indian PMIs, and the same in Europe, Eurozone CPI, and the FOMC meeting minutes in the US. Thursday has China’s Caixin services PMI, US ADP employment, and the Markit and ISM services PMIs. Friday then sees Aussie trade data, Eurozone consumer confidence, US trade data and then both Canadian and US employment reports (i.e., payrolls!), along with US factory orders and durable goods. Fed speakers also come out of holiday hibernation, with Evans and Lacker.”