Key economic releases for the week ahead – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank lists down the key economic releases from across the globe for the week ahead and suggest that today is very quiet in terms of data, which will give us all the more time to ruminate on Austria and Catalonia.

Key Quotes

“Oh, and Brexit – PM Theresa May and David Davis are to travel to Brussels today for urgent talks, apparently. When even the head of IKEA in the UK calls for clarity on what’s going on, you know things are serious.”

“Tomorrow we have Kiwi Q3 CPI, seen 0.4% q-o-q and 1.8% y-o-y, so still below target. Given the fact we still don’t have a government, and therefore an idea on what the RBNZ will look like ahead, it’s unclear how the market will take this exactly. (NZ is another example of voters looking for change even in a ‘winning’ economy.) After that we have the RBA minutes for October, UK CPI, Eurozone CPI, the ZEW survey, and the BOE’s Carney testifying. In the US it’s industrial production.”

“Wednesday sees the ECB’s Draghi speaking, UK unemployment, US housing starts, then the US Beige Book.”

“Thursday has Aussie jobs data, Chinese Q3 GDP (though they might as well release Q4 at the same time, to be honest), UK retail sales, and the Philly Fed in the US.”

“Friday has Canadian CPI and retails sales, then US existing home sales.”

“Of course, this week also sees the start of the Chinese Communist Party’s 19th Congress on Wednesday. One could write at enormous length about this but the key points are that: (i) it is of global importance; (ii) to outside observers, nothing much is actually expected to happen - though there are hopes for news on reforms; (iii) we don’t know when it will end; and (iv) for as long as lasts, it will be far better choreographed than the recent UK Conservative Party conference - no coughing fits, no forgetting to stand, and no letters falling off the wall, I’m sure.”