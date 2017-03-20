Key economic releases for the week ahead - Rabobank

Research Team at Rabobank lists down the key economic events and releases for the week ahead.

Key Quotes

“Today we will undoubtedly see markets totally ignore everything I have just discussed, and instead focus on something ephemeral to pass the time. The Fed’s Evans talking about the US economy might be the best bet.”

“Tomorrow we get official Aussie house prices (let me take a wild guess: they will go up. A lot). In the UK we see CPI and PPI, and in Canada retail sales. The Fed’s George and Mester also speak.”

“Wednesday has the BoJ meeting minutes, where we can see how much thought went into their no-change decision. We also get Japanese trade data, and the all-industry activity index. Over in the US, it’s existing home sales.”

“Thursday has an RBNZ rate decision, the BOE’s Broadbent speaking, and UK retail sales. Yellen also speaks at Community Development Conference, ahead of US new home sales and Eurozone consumer confidence.”

“Friday has NZ trade data, Markit PMIs for March in Europe, Canadian CPI, and US durable goods, along with the US Markit manufacturing PMI and the Fed’s Bullard speaking.”