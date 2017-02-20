Key economic releases for the week ahead - Rabobank

Michael Every, Head of FMR at Rabobank, lists down the key economic releases from across the globe for the week ahead.

Key Quotes

“On the export front, today has already seen Japanese January exports rise just 1.3% y-o-y vs. 5.0% expected, while imports surged 8.5% vs. 4.8% expected. That will be as welcome as a bus crash with PM Abe and the BOJ. The highlight of the rest of the day is Eurozone consumer confidence for February, seen unchanged yet again at -4.9.”

“In terms of the rest of the week, tomorrow we have the Japanese Nikkei PMI, RBA minutes, and European and Markit services and composite PMIs, while BOE Governor Carney speaks in Parliament. In the US it is the Markit manufacturing and services PMIs. There are also several Fed speakers.”

“Wednesday sees the RBA’s Lowe speaking in Sydney; Aussie wages; the German IFO survey; another look at Q4 UK GDP; final Eurozone CPI; Canadian retail sales; and US existing home sales, ahead of the FOMC minutes – will they point to March? In Brazil, we will also have a Selic rate decision, where a further hefty cut is expected.”

“Thursday has just Aussie Q4 CAPEX spending, and Friday Canadian CPI and US final Michigan confidence.”