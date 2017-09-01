Key economic releases for the week ahead - Rabobank

Michael Every Head of FMR at Rabobank, lists down the key economic releases for the week ahead.

Key Quotes

“This morning’s Aussie building approvals data were better than expected at 7.0% m-o-m, albeit still -4.8% y-o-y. For the RBA, it’s like the end of last year delivered Xmas and Hanukkah at once (hang on, it did!) with China’s reversion to “build it and they will come” economics helping the resources sector, and now, housing looking up too. However, while the RBA will be humming “I wish it could be Christmas every day” throughout 2017, that doesn’t mean it will be. There are plenty of challenges for both those trends ahead, and AUD could rapidly find itself back where it so recently was, comfortably below 0.72.”

“Next up today we have German industrial production, Eurozone unemployment, and the Fed’s Rosengren and Lockhart speaking.”

“Tomorrow we get Chinese CPI and PPI, where producer prices are expected to power ahead further due to the aforementioned Chinese economic strategy, US NFIB small business confidence, Canadian housing starts/building permits, and US wholesale inventories.”

“Wednesday sees UK trade data, Thursday Japanese trade numbers, Indian CPI, US import prices, and Fed speakers, and Friday then has the Chinese trade report (monthly lending number are out one day this week too), Yellen ‘addressing a town hall with educators’ with a Q&A, as well as US PPI, retail sales, and the Michigan confidence survey.”