Key economic events in the day ahead – Deutsche Bank

According to the analysts at Deutsche Bank the ECB monetary policy account and Fed speak will be closely watched among second-tier US macro releases in the day ahead.

Key Quotes:

“Turning to the day ahead, from central banks we can expect the ECB’s account of their October monetary policy meeting, as well as policy decision from South Africa.

We’ll also hear from the ECB’s Mersch and de Guindos, along with the Fed’s Kashkari and Mester.

In terms of data, we’ll get the Euro Area’s advance consumer confidence reading for November, French business confidence for November and the UK’s public finances for October.

And from the US we’ll get the Philadelphia Fed’s business outlook for November, existing home sales and the leading index for October, and weekly initial jobless claims.

Finally, the OECD will be releasing their economic outlook, and we’ll get earnings from Thyssenkrupp and Macy’s. Back on this side of the Atlantic, the opposition Labour Party will be launching their election manifesto today.”