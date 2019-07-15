The TD Securities Analysts present a couple of key economic data slated for release in the North American session this Monday.

Key Quotes:

“CAD Existing home sales for June will be published at 9:00 ET, with the market looking for sales to remain largely unchanged at +0.1% m/m. Preliminary sales data showed a large pullback in Vancouver home sales, which threatens to drag national sales activity into decline following three consecutive advances through May.

USD The NY Empire manufacturing index is expected to bounce back into positive territory in July (mkt: +2.0), following the massive decline in June to -8.6 from 17.8 before. The improvement would likely reflect some easing on trade worries that affected manufacturing sentiment in June (US-Mexico standoff and fallout in US-China talks pre-G20).”