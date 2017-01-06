Key data releases - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted the key data releases from overnight.

Key Quotes:

"The Chicago PMI threw traders for a loop today after initially being reported at 55.2 (mkt: 57.0; last: 58.3) with all underlying indicators reportedly lower. However, about 1.5 hours it was subsequently revised to 59.4 with production and employment rising at a faster pace in May. The index is now at the highest level since November 2014.

Elsewhere, pending home sales disappointed, falling 1.3% m/m in April, while the Fed Beige Book was little changed.

European inflation data came in below expectations at 1.4%, with core inflation at 0.9%. German unemployment declined and across the Eurozone the unemployment rate dipped to 9.3%."