Key data overnight results - ANZ

Key data overnight results - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ highlighted the key data events from overnight making for the foundations of the Asian session's trade.
Key quotes:
"US NFIB small business optimism fell in September. However, it is likely that the hurricanes accounted for some of the moderation.
The index fell to 103.0, from 105.3, with Florida and Texas under-represented in the survey, although it was still noted that “small business owners across the country were measurably less enthusiastic last month.”
UK industrial production rose 1.6% y/y (mkt: 0.9%; last: 1.1%) with manufacturing up 0.4% and construction up 3.5%. The trade deficit widened to GBP14.3bn, from GBP12.8bn."
