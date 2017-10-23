Key commodity currencies in focus - Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank noted the IMM Net Speculators’ Positioning as at October 17, 2017 and commented on the CAD and AUD that are both in focus this week fundamentally.

Key Quotes:

"CAD longs slipped modestly but remain elevated. Canadian CPI inflation has risen, though on balance economists are favouring steady policy from the BoC this week."

"AUD longs dropped back for a third consecutive week. Q3 CPI inflation data are a focus for the week ahead, although there is little chance of a RBA policy move in the foreseeable future. Chinese economic data and prices of iron ore and coal also remain in focus."